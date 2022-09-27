Halloween fun for the whole family at Kuwahara Farms

It's one of the most magical Halloween spots every October and great for the whole family but for those who like the spooky side of Halloween they have that too!

Kuwahara Farms was started by Alex Kuwahara when he was just 11 years old. He's been a farmer all his life and used those skills to create a spot Utahns flock to every year.

You can enjoy their pumpkin patch, Thriller Park which includes Halloween village, zombie paintball, haunted house, corn maze, Halloween shows on stage, food trucks, games, and so much more!

Dogs are also welcome in the pumpkin patch and Thriller Park as long as they are on a leash.

Kuwahara Farms is open through October 30, 2022 and located at 12153 S 700 W, Draper, UT 84020

Pumpkin Patch:

Monday- Thursday: 10am- 9pm

Friday- Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10am- 9pm

Thriller Park:

Mon-Thurs 5:30pm- 9pm

Friday 5:30pm-10pm

Sat 12pm- 10pm

Sun 12pm- 9pm

For more information and tickets go to kuwaharawholesale.com