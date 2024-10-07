Watch Now
Halloween on the High Seas is back at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

(The Place Advertiser) - Halloween on the High Seas is a daytime event on select days at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.
You don't always have to wait until it's dark to celebrate Halloween.

You can interact with animals from around the world, including tarantulas like Sprinkles, in their themed habitats and enjoy spooky story time with creepy crawlers in the Ford Theater.

You can learn a lot when you stop at the Education Stations around the Aquarium, including the how to remain Earth-friendly while eating Halloween candy.

Halloween on the High Seas culminates in a special Trick or Treasure event on Monday, October 28, 2024 from 4-8pm.

For more information visit: livingplanetaquarium.org

