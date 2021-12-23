Watch
Handcrafted Jewelry With Gem Studios

Portions of Sales Go Towards Ugandan Orphans
Gem Studios at City Creek
Posted at 9:03 PM, Dec 22, 2021
Matt James founded Gem Studio in City Creek Center 4 years ago. He started it in a shed in his friend's backyard and it's grown to find a place in the community.

Those visiting, make their own jewelry under the guidance of an instructor. Customers not only get a handcrafted piece of art, they also get a memory.

Those constructing a piece learn from start to finish how to make their design, even using the blow torch.

James is a co-founder of a Ugandan orphanage and a portion of Gem Studio profits go to supporting projects to support the people living in Uganda.

If you are looking for not only a unique piece of jewelry, but a unique experience visit https://www.thegemstudio.com/

