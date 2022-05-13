'Happily Ever After' was short-lived for a couple when they got a diagnosis of incurable cancer

Catherine Hammond says hope has helped throughout her life. So, when her fiancé, Brian Van Way, was diagnosed with cancer, she knew she had to tap into that same feeling.

Hope is what inspired her to write hope(less), the ultimate guidebook for those going through the ups and downs of real life.

Catherine and Brian joined us from their home in Colorado Springs to tell us more about the journey they're on, and why they've decided to go ahead with a summer wedding.

They say they're finding joy in planning their wedding despite the heart-breaking knowledge that his cancer is incurable.

"When we recognize that we do have hope, only then are we able to take positive action

towards the things that we most want," said Hammond. "Hope is not a fleeting thing, it's an energetic force that is always with us to tap into when most needed," she says.

Catherine believes that hope is a practice, and she's included a Personal Hope Toolkit in the book to help people do just that even through trauma.

For anyone feeling hopeless a they struggle with life's painful challenges, her new book reveals her secret on how to come out on the other side feeling hopeful.

Catherine Hammond speaks at seminars and holds workshops about hope throughout the country. Visit hopeless-book.com for more about her book. It's also available on Amazon.