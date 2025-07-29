Happy Days are here again: Some of the stars from the classic sitcom are coming to FanX

FanX Salt Lake is less than two months away and there are some exciting celebrities coming to town.

We talked with FanX Founder & Show Producer, Dan Farr, about some of the recent announcements including some of the stars of "Happy Days".

Henry Winkler who played Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli, Dan Most, who played jokester Ralph Malph, and Anson Williams who played the gullible Warren "Potsie" Weber on the hit TV show will be at FanX.

You can also see a "real life" Superman. Actor Tyler Hoechlin who played the Man of Steel in "Superman & Lois" will be in town.

So will Laura Prepon, the actress best known for playing Donna Pinciotti on "That '70s Show" and Alex Vause on "Orange is the New Black".

Plus, Danny Elfman from the 80s new wave band Oingo Boingo will also be there! Danny's also known for creating music for movies and TV.

FanX is September 25-27, 2025 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale now at FanXSaltLake.com.

