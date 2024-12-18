Harmons shares their favorite holiday recipe

Harmons’ Chef Callyn Graf says one of her favorite holiday recipes is a Squash and Grape Bruschetta.

Ingredients:

2 cups red grapes, halved

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 cups squash, such as butternut, acorn, delicata, small diced

¼ teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon allspice

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped

1 baguette

12 ounces chèvre

Balsamic glaze for finishing

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450° F. Toss grapes in 1 tablespoon oil and a pinch of salt, then

place on one half of a baking sheet. Toss squash with remaining tablespoon of oil, a

pinch of salt, pepper, allspice, cinnamon, smoked paprika, and thyme leaves.

Spread on other half of pan and roast 10–15 minutes until squash is soft and grapes

are releasing liquid.

2. Slice bread on a bias in half inch pieces and lay at on a baking sheet. Drizzle lightly

with olive oil and toast until lightly browned on each side.

3. Allow bread to cool a bit, then spread a generous dollop of cheese on each piece.

Top with squash and grape mixture. Garnish with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and a

1” sprig of chive.

Check out more recipes here.

