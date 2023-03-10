Harp Irish Dance Company performs and informs us about St. Patrick's Day

Harp Irish Dance Company is always busy in March — performing at schools, events, care centers and more.

They stopped by to perform on The PLACE and teach us a little more about the traditions of St. Patrick's Day.

Aubree Shelley with Harp Irish Dance told us the first dance they performed is called "St. Patrick's Day". It's a traditional Set Dance so the steps are super traditional and done the same way around the world.

In Ireland they celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish songs and dancing. They wear green and decorate with the three-leafed clover, which St. Patrick used as an object lesson to teach about the Trinity.

Parades and corned beef and cabbage are American traditions created by Irish immigrants to celebrate their heritage. Ireland actually followed suit for tourists.

Utah started celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a parade in 1977.

If you want to celebrate this year, come to the "Shades of Green" parade at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at The Gateway. Then join in the revelry at the Gateway Plaza. There are also indoor spaces so don't let a little "Irish rain" get in the way of your adventure.

Harp Irish Dance Company will be performing at 1:30 along with Irish dance troupes from all over the state.

You can learn more at harpirishdance.com.