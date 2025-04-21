Hate ironing? Try this instead!

Style Coach Dani Slaugh says if you hate ironing, you're not alone.

That's why she has tips to try instead.

1. Lay out clothes after the wash on a bed or drying mat and iron out with your hands. (Wash at night, lay out in the morning, hang up at the end of the day if you're using your bed.)

2. Add a drying curtain rod to your shower and hang work out clothes there.

3. Choose no iron fabrics. How to know if it wrinkles easy? Scrunch in your hand and see what happens.

4. Try intentionally wrinkled fabrics like crinkle cloth.

You can get more great advice from Dani at stylebydani.com and on Instagram @stylebydanithegirl.

