Have a full day of fun and support the American Fork Police Department

The American Fork Honorary Colonels is a group of residents and business owners who have come together to raise funds and provide support for the American Fork Police Department.

They're holding a fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at Art Dye Park that includes a Pickleball Tournament. But that's not all - there's a full day of family-friendly events planned in the park including craft vendors, freeze dried candy, handmade soaps, jewelry, food trucks and more. The fun starts at 7am and goes all the way to 10pm.

To register for the Pickleball Fundraiser click here.

Honorary Colonel Toni Jorgensen and Ashley Nye from the American Fork Police Department joined us in the kitchen to tell us all about it, and share a recipe for Ball Park Soft Pretzels from acupofcream.com.

