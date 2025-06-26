Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Have a love for pickleball? Turn your passion into purpose!

Serve for Success pickleball tournament with Salt Lake City Mission
(The Place Advertiser) - Have a love for pickleball? Turn your passion into purpose and help children in Utah.
Serve For Success with Salt Lake City Mission
Posted

Have a love for Pickleball? Turn your passion into purpose and help children living in poverty right here in Utah.

On June 28, 2025 Salt Lake City Mission is hosting a pickleball tournament for the back-to-school fundraiser.

"Serve for Success" will be held at Club Pickleball USA, 203 W. 9000 S. in Sandy from 10am-3pm.

The money raised will help to buy school supplies.

You can also donate supplies to the Mission. The most needed items include:

  • Backpacks
  • Pencils & pens
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Sharpeners
  • Highlighters
  • Crayons
  • Markers
  • Erasers
  • 3-ring binders
  • Folders
  • Elmer's glue
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Calculators

You can drop off donations at 1151 South Redwood Road #106, in Salt Lake City.

For more information please visit: SaltLakeCityMission.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere