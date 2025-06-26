Have a love for Pickleball? Turn your passion into purpose and help children living in poverty right here in Utah.

On June 28, 2025 Salt Lake City Mission is hosting a pickleball tournament for the back-to-school fundraiser.

"Serve for Success" will be held at Club Pickleball USA, 203 W. 9000 S. in Sandy from 10am-3pm.

The money raised will help to buy school supplies.

You can also donate supplies to the Mission. The most needed items include:



Backpacks

Pencils & pens

Spiral notebooks

Sharpeners

Highlighters

Crayons

Markers

Erasers

3-ring binders

Folders

Elmer's glue

Rulers

Scissors

Calculators

You can drop off donations at 1151 South Redwood Road #106, in Salt Lake City.

For more information please visit: SaltLakeCityMission.org.