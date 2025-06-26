Have a love for Pickleball? Turn your passion into purpose and help children living in poverty right here in Utah.
On June 28, 2025 Salt Lake City Mission is hosting a pickleball tournament for the back-to-school fundraiser.
"Serve for Success" will be held at Club Pickleball USA, 203 W. 9000 S. in Sandy from 10am-3pm.
The money raised will help to buy school supplies.
You can also donate supplies to the Mission. The most needed items include:
- Backpacks
- Pencils & pens
- Spiral notebooks
- Sharpeners
- Highlighters
- Crayons
- Markers
- Erasers
- 3-ring binders
- Folders
- Elmer's glue
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Calculators
You can drop off donations at 1151 South Redwood Road #106, in Salt Lake City.
For more information please visit: SaltLakeCityMission.org.