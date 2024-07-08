Have an out-of-this-world birthday party at Clark Planetarium

Clark Planetarium is known for their three floors of interactive exhibits that are fun for all ages. There are also fun activities for free for the community.

But did you know the Planetarium is also a great place to throw a party? There are several options to choose from.

The classroom is great for hosting a birthday party, up to 30 guests can have a private room for food, to open presents, play games and to decorate. Grab some tickets to a show, explore the exhibits and enjoy your party!

Beyond that you can rent out the entire Dome Theatre or IMAX Theatre, you can rent out an entire floor of the Planetarium or you can take your party to a whole new level and rent out the entire building for the ultimate party!

You can see a full list of activities coming up this summer at clarkplanetarium.org.

