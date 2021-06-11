Watch
Have everything you need in the kitchen within your reach

No more searching through an organized spice rack, or digging for the right canned food. Shelf Genie can fix all your problem spots in the kitchen.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 15:23:00-04

Say goodbye to searching for that spice you need. No more moving things around to find the canned food item you need for your recipe.

You can have everything you need within your reach with the help of Shelf Genie.

In this Home Pros segment, we talked with Shelf Genie owner Mike Gardner about how his shelving can make your life better in the kitchen!

Shelf Genie makes custom shelves that fit in your current cabinets.

Shelf Genie designers will work with you, to see what your areas of frustrations are, and then come up with solutions.

The consultation is free, they'll come to your house and do a 3D custom design for you.

The shelves are hand-made at a mill and they install it all with a lifetime warranty.

Call 801-615-2314 to make an appointment, or visit shelfgenie.com/locations/wasatchrange.

