Have fun at Draper Days, and give back to a great cause

Summer is all about having fun, and Draper Days are no exception. Except, when you go to Draper Days, you'll be giving back to a great cause too.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF), which is a nonprofit organization of the band Imagine Dragons.

It strives to help families with the physical and emotional toll of a cancer diagnosis. More than 85 percent of every dollar TRF raises goes right to families in need. For more information please visit: TRF.org.

Draper Days will take place through July 16 with almost 20 events, including a children's bike parade, activities in the park, concerts, fireworks and more.

For a full schedule and details on each event, please visit: draperdays.org.