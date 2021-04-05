Have technician experience, or even if you change your own oil... this could be a job for you.

If you're looking for work, Performance Automotive is hiring!

Budah stopped by the Performance Ford dealership in Woods Cross and found out that they are in need of workers.

If you have technician experience, or even if you've changed your own oil, they have a career path for you.

Performance Ford will team new employees up with one of their master technicians who will train you as they work until you're ready to be on your own.

That will give you a new skill set and career path, whether you stay with them or move on.

The minimum starting wage ranges between $14 and $15 an hour, but some of the master technicians make six figures!

Performance Automotive will be holding a virtual hiring event on Tuesday, April 13 from 1-6 p.m.

Go to events.indeed.com/event/88576 to sign up.

For more information please visit PerformanceBountiful.com.