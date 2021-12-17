Have the Brazilian Steakhouse experience at Trolley Square's Rodizio Grill

From an intimate dinner for two to a 500 person party or wedding, Rodizio Grill at Trolley Square is ready to treat you to an authentic Brazilian steakhouse experience!

General Manager Nick Clayton says come ready to eat because no one leaves feeling hungry.

Make your reservations now for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. There will be expanded holiday menus all day.

Coming up in January, they're having their Rodizio OnFire. Rodizio will feature spicy new menu additions in addition to their regular dinner menu.

Clayton says Rodizio Grill loves celebrating birthday! So much so, they give their Club Rodizio members a free meal on their birthday.

You can learn more and sign up at Rodizio.com.

