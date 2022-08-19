Have you been to the new Painted Tree Boutiques yet? The first one in the state is now open in Orem at 86 East University Parkway.

Caylie Barnett, with Painted Tree Boutiques, says you should think of it as a giant gift shop where you can find something for everyone from candles and soap to home decor, to clothing, jewelry and more.

The store is 45,000 feet filled with local vendors selling very upscale and unique items chosen by hand or made by hand.

And, if you love decorating for the holidays, you'll be in heaven. They have creative items for every holiday and every season.

Painted Tree Boutiques takes care of everything for the vendors, they do labels with a bar code system that allows customers to pay for everything at the front of the store.

When you take a trip to Painted Tree, be sure to grab a shopping cart — you'll need one. And, wear comfy shoes because you'll do a lot of walking and shopping.

Painted Tree Boutiques is open every day of the week from 10am to 8pm.

If you'd like more information on shopping or on becoming a vendor yourself, please visit PAINTEDTREE.COM.

