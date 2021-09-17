Have you ever dusted your corn dog in sugar? Here's why you'll try it and never go back!

Sun Choi from Yummy's Korean BBQ says the Korean corn dog craze has arrived in Utah -- at their restaurants!

Korean corn dogs are also known as K-dog or gamja hot dogs and they are popular street food in Korea.

They are typically made of hot dogs more mozzarella cheese, or both. They're on a stick, dipped in batter and coated with panko breadcrumbs then deep fried to crunchy deliciousness.

When they are golden brown, they are dusted with sugar and drizzled with ketchup, mustard, mayo or all three.

Yummy's also offers toppings like cereals!

Yummy's Korean BBQ is in West Valley City and Orem with locations coming in Roosevelt and St. George.

You can learn more at yummysutah.com