Have you ever had fried pizza? Now's your chance with this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Jeff Jackson Recipe

Pizza Fritta (fried pizza)

Ingredients

1 store bought pizza dough

Olive oil for frying

1 c. pizza sauce or marinara

1 ½ c. shredded mozzarella

Pizza toppings or your choosing

Directions

1. Heat ½ inch of olive oil in a 9-10 inch cast iron pan. Monitor it until it reaches 350-375.

2. Divide the dough in half and flatten the dough until it resembles a pizza shape and is about ¼- ½ inch thick. Carefully add the dough to the hot oil. Use a spoon to baste the top side of the dough with the hot oil. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the bottom side starts to brown. Carefully flip the dough over and cook another minute. Remove the dough from the oil and drain on paper towels. Repeat the process with the second dough piece.

3. Set your oven to broil. Place the fried dough on a parchment lined sheet pan. Top the pizza dough as you wish and then place under the broiler. Keep an eye on it and cook until the cheese is melty and beginning to brown.

4. Remove from the oven, slice and serve. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.