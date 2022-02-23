Have you ever looked at something in your closet and wondered if it looks dated or vintage chic?

Have you ever looked in your closet at something and wondered if it looks dated or vintage chic?

Certified Image Consultant Dani Slaugh joined us with some things that can help you answer that question.

1. Look for a good fit in the shoulders and arms.

2. Avoid oversized, 70s era gigolo sized collars. They may be spot-on for another themed costume costume party, but not your every-day current looking wardrobe. Make sure the collar is small to medium in proportion to your body size.

3. Look for medium to small lapels on jackets instead of the oversized alternative.

4. The shabby chic ruffled edges on sweaters and jackets have transitioned to a more stream-lined edge.

5. Avoid dirty looking distressed areas.

The above list has focused more on the shape and fit of your clothes, but patterns can also be more in style at times than other times.

You can get more advice at stylebydani.com.

