Have you ever seen a "lavender" dog? Now you have!

Meet Dennis, he's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week, and was rescued after being used as a stud for breeding.

Dennis is a French bulldog, and the "lavender" color, which is fairly rare.

And, Dennis is definitely not a menace - he is super chill and sweet.

He loves to be his human's sidekick, and wants to be with you at all times.

He has a lot of love to give, he just needs to find someone to give it to.

He's good with other dogs, cats and kids too!

If you'd like to learn more about Dennis, visit hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

His adoption fee is $500.

Dennis and other adoptable dogs will be at the SLC Pride Fundraiser on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 1-7pm at Put Tub Club, 208 W. Lucy Avenue, Salt Lake City 84101.

