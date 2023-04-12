Have you ever thought about who decided what beauty is?

In this week's Doc Talk with Dr. Ward we are going back thousands and thousands of years. Who first decided what beauty was?

Dr. Ward says, in modern times what we think is beautiful is when we see what we expect to see.

That can be good skin tone, nice eyes or facial features in proportion.

Things like a big nose or a scar can distract from that expectation.

Some people want to alter their appearance, so those things aren't that visible.

Dr. Ward says there are surgical and non-surgical options that can help match what we see with what we want to see.

He says facial plastic surgery isn't about changing who you are, it's about enhancing who you are to make you feel confident and secure.

