Have you ever wanted to be an actor who makes money in Utah?

The Utah Film Festival is coming up and Warren Workman joined us to tell us about some of the films you can see, and one of the seminars you can attend.

How to be a Paid Actor in Utah [2023uff.eventive.org] panel is happening on

Saturday, September 3, 2022 7:30 at The Towne Hub. On stage there will be a voice actor, commercial director, talent manager, child actor, YouTube star and Andrew Larence [imdb.com] will also be joining virtually to give his insights and answer questions. This panel is open to all ages and skill levels.

Workman also told us about some of the films you can see this year.

"That's a Wrap" takes audiences behind the scenes for a look at the mayhem that goes into making a movie.

"Wonderstone" follows workers at a mine in Kanab, Utah as they find what appears to be a fossilized cell phone in a 200 million year old stone.

"Crooked River" is a Western that has all the wild west action like a gold dust heist and the investigation that ensues.

"Why'd He Leave His Phone" is about a man who cuts his leg while collecting firewood, but needs to venture back to his camp to find his cell phone to call for help.

"Young Bucks" is a short documentary about being in the rodeo.

The world premiere of Compassion Spreads Like Wildfire is happening at the Festival and the cast and crew will be there signing posters after the screening. The film is about when Vicki Minor was working at the wildland fire camps when 14 firefighters lost their lives. The real Vicki Minor will also be at the screening.

For dates, times, and tickets, please click here and for more information on the festival please visit: theutahfilmawards.com.

