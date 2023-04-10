Have you head of sound healing? Here's what it means

Jessica Florez has been studying sound on a neuroscience level for almost a decade.

She has been practicing yoga and meditation since the age of 12.

After graduating from the University of Utah she continued her education in holistic health and also went on to study massage therapy to study how sound can bring additional benefits when working on the body.

She and her team at the iSOUND Instutute have now trained many practitioners to add sound healing as a modality from the stay-at-home mom all the way to the nurse practitioner, medical spas, massage therapists and mental health therapists.

iSOUND offers an educational home where students can safely learn and grow.

Their training includes the science behind sound, introduction to music theory, crystal singing bowls, meditation, breath work, percussion, Tibetan bowls, tuning forks and more.

They host retreats, weekly classes and events including some upcoming events.

You can learn more on the websiteisound.institute and on Instagram and Facebook.