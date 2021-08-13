Have you heard of a "Velcro dog"? Well, Coco is one.

Have you ever heard of a "Velcro" dog? It's a dog who wants to be around their human, or close to their human all the time.

Coco is one of those dogs -- she just loves her humans.

She also loves walks and would want to go one one daily.

Coco is three years old and good with other dogs, and probably best with older children because she may knock younger ones down.

She does have to take medication for seizures.

Coco is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt Coco, visit hearts4paws.org.