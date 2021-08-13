Watch
The Place

Actions

Have you heard of a "Velcro dog"? Well, Coco is one.

items.[0].videoTitle
Our pet of the week just wants to be by you all the time... that's why she's called a "Velcro" dog. Let's find Coco a home!
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 16:04:45-04

Have you ever heard of a "Velcro" dog? It's a dog who wants to be around their human, or close to their human all the time.

Coco is one of those dogs -- she just loves her humans.

She also loves walks and would want to go one one daily.

Coco is three years old and good with other dogs, and probably best with older children because she may knock younger ones down.

She does have to take medication for seizures.

Coco is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt Coco, visit hearts4paws.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere