Have you seen the giant conversation hearts around Ogden?

YCC Family Crisis Center is located in the heart of Ogden, and provides care and services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. They are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and work with the most vulnerable people in our community.

They are the only shelter and service provider of this kind in all of Weber and Morgan Counties.

YCC is about 55 percent funded by government grants but must raise the remaining dollars in order to operate and provide these crucial services.

The Heart of Ogden campaign was created during the pandemic and the community has fallen in love with their giant conversation hearts.

They're a way to raise awareness and funds for YCC. They are also a symbol and a reminder of love, hope, peace, and that we love this community.

Keicha Christiansen, Development Director at YCC says "We hope they bring smiles and serve as a reminder that we're here for anyone needing our services."

You're invited to the Heart of Ogden Gala, which is the biggest fundraiser of the year and a very fun event.

It's at 5 pm on Thursday, February, 29, 2024 and tickets are still available by clicking here.

You'll have a terrific evening and help support a very important cause.

Keicha told us that about 1 in 3 women experience domestic violence the most dangerous time for a person to leave an abusive relationship is while leaving and the two years following.

That's why YCC has a new transitional housing facility. It is nearing completion with opening planned for this summer.

Their other programs include advocacy and case management, counseling and therapy, healthy relationship programming for youth, housing assistance, child care, parenting classes, and more.

You can learn more at yccogden.org.

