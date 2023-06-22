Have you seen the viral "infused ice" trend? Here's how to do it.

Flanker's Mixologist Hannah Seaverson joined us with a drink recipe that goes great with infused ice.

That's the viral trend right now you have have seen on social media, where everything from edible flowers to cucumbers to mint leaves are frozen in the ice.

They elevate any drink to the next level.

Honey Chamomile Whiskey Sour

honey .75oz

chilled chamomile tea 1oz

Woodford reserve 1.5oz

lemon juice .75oz

egg white

2 dashes Ango bitters

shaken

rocks glass

chamomile flower cubes

