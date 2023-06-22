Have you seen the viral "infused ice" trend? Here's how to do it.

Flanker's Mixologist Hannah Seaverson joined us with a drink recipe that goes great with infused ice.
That's the viral trend right now you have have seen on social media, where everything from edible flowers to cucumbers to mint leaves are frozen in the ice.
They elevate any drink to the next level.
Honey Chamomile Whiskey Sour
honey .75oz
chilled chamomile tea 1oz
Woodford reserve 1.5oz
lemon juice .75oz
egg white
2 dashes Ango bitters
shaken
rocks glass
chamomile flower cubes
You can learn more by visiting flankerslc.com and following them @flankerslc.