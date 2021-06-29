Have you seen these messages at Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center?

KEARNS, Utah — The next time you go swimming, you may see a giant, 30-foot message on a diving board. You really can't miss it - and that's the point.

Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center serves as both a family-fun activity and a conversation starter between parents and their kids about not drinking underage.

The messages on the dive tower include "setting clear rules against underage drinking" and other large-scale artwork can be found throughout the center.

The effort aims to educate parents about the influential role they can play in preventing underage drinking.

All kids need their parents' help to stay alcohol-free. Research indicates children are less likely to drink when they feel close to their parents.

One suggestion for parents to help keep their kids' developing brains healthy would be spending at least 10-15 minutes with their child daily, doing what their child enjoys, and being a part of their world.

For more information please visit ParentsEmpowered.org.

