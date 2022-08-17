Watch Now
Have you tried a Sonoran Hot Dog?

Nana's Sonoran Hot Dogs
Nana's Sonoran Hot Dogs food truck delivers up hot dogs with a Mexican flair.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 17, 2022
Robert Ledezma and his wife Karissa own Nana's Sonoran Hot Dogs Food Truck and they stopped by The PLACE to explain what makes their hot dogs different from the rest.

Robert explained a Sonoran hot dog is wrapped in bacon and grilled, then topped with beans, cheese, grilled onions, and tomatoes and served on a bun that comes from an old family recipe straight from Mexico.

They have other toppings as well for you to choose, including Hot Cheetos or Ruffles.

The best way to find them is to follow their Instagram page to find out where they'll be next. You can do that @nanas_hotdogs.

