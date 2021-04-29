Have you wondered what it's like to rent an RV? Learn first-hand from an RVshare Renter

Maddi Bourgerie from RVshare joined us again with an RVshare renter, Joel Hoellein.

Joel has rented an RV from RVshare for the past few years and told us that it's a great way to travel with family.

His favorite trip was going to the Oregon coast, which he describes as a dream vacation.

He said, "The best part about an RV is it forces your family to get closer in a very literal way. We were in the car together for 8 days and were able to talk about everything the kids were thinking and feeling."

Joel says they now schedule three to four RV trips every year. You can check out their YouTube videos that document there travels here.

Maddi says RVshare has more than 100,000 vehicles available, including hundreds in the Salt Lake City area.

You'll be able to find the perfect RV for any vacation, tailgate, or temporary lodging needs.

And, you can select from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks.

And if you don't want to drive an RV, they'll deliver it right to your campsite.

