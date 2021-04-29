Watch
The Place

Actions

Have you wondered what it's like to rent an RV? Learn first-hand from an RVshare Renter

items.[0].videoTitle
This family has rented RVs from RVshare over and over. They say the vacations can't be beat.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 15:35:30-04

Maddi Bourgerie from RVshare joined us again with an RVshare renter, Joel Hoellein.

Joel has rented an RV from RVshare for the past few years and told us that it's a great way to travel with family.

His favorite trip was going to the Oregon coast, which he describes as a dream vacation.

He said, "The best part about an RV is it forces your family to get closer in a very literal way. We were in the car together for 8 days and were able to talk about everything the kids were thinking and feeling."

Joel says they now schedule three to four RV trips every year. You can check out their YouTube videos that document there travels here.

Maddi says RVshare has more than 100,000 vehicles available, including hundreds in the Salt Lake City area.

You'll be able to find the perfect RV for any vacation, tailgate, or temporary lodging needs.

And, you can select from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks.

And if you don't want to drive an RV, they'll deliver it right to your campsite.

To book your vacation today, go RVshare.com.

And, you can enter to win in the "Get Off the Grid" sweepstakes. Click here for your chance to win a $750 gift card towards a rental from RVshare and hit the road in style this summer!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere