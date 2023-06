Red Rock Chef, Ben Ballard, is a private chef who specializes in unique culinary experiences for his clients with custom or curated menus.

He says a private chef is an excellent way to celebrate a special occasion and it also takes the stress out of hosting a party.

His 4-course basic meals start at $99 and his 5-course meals start at $149.

Ben joined us with one of his signature desserts — crêpes suzette with a flambé.

You can learn more at redrockchef.com.