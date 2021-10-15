Having a prepped clothes closet is one of the best gifts you can give yourself

Alison Lumbatis from Get Your Pretty On says, "Starting the season out with a prepped closet is one of the best gifts you can give yourself."

But, where do you start? Alison says it's as simple as these three steps.

Find three medium to large boxes and label them CASH STASH and TRASH. Cash items can be sold or donated. They are in good condition but you haven't worn them in a year or more and will probably never wear them again. Trash are items that are stained, worn out or damaged beyond repair. Stash is a clothing purgatory. Put anything in there that you haven't worn in two seasons but don't want to part with. This will go into storage at least for now. Pull every item out of your closet one by one, including shoes, handbags and scarves or other accessories. Find a category for each item and place it in the respective box. All items that you decide to keep can be placed in a pile on your bed for now. Once you're done categorizing what you have, it's time to organize what's left in your keep pile. Most people have a preferred method of organizing their clothing. You can hang it in groups like (short-sleeved shirts, cardigans, blouses, pants dresses, etc.O or you can sort by color. It doesn't matter as long as it makes sense to you and you know where to find everything.

Alison also says, "If you don't have velvet covered hangers yet, run, don't walk to replace and upgrade your hangers today!"

She recommends carving out an entire afternoon for your own closet cleanse.

You can report back to her @_getyourprettyon and let her know how it goes!