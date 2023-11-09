Having guests for dinner? Turn it into a Yakiniku Grill Party!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shows us how to create a Yakiniku Grill Party at home.

For the Meal:



1-2 ribeye steaks, thinly sliced

1-2 chicken breasts, thinly sliced

1-2 pork loin, thinly sliced

2 ears corn, sliced into rounds

1/2 sweet onion, thinly sliced

8 oz. sliced cremini mushrooms

1 sweet potato, peeled and sliced thin

2 Tbsp. kosher salt + 1 Tbsp. pepper + 1 tsp. garlic powder

Cooked rice or Japanese noodles for serving

Electric grill or portable cooktop with grill for cooking

For the Sauce:



1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/2 c. soy sauce

1/4 c. mirin

5 Tbsp. sugar

4 tsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. roasted sesame seeds

Directions

1. Prepare for the party by first making the sauce. Combine its ingredients in a bowl and mix until the sugar is completely dissolved. Divide the sauce into as many individual portions as you have guests.

2. Slice and prepare all of your veggies. Soak the sweet potatoes in warm water for 10 minutes prior to serving. Place all of the veggies in individual containers.

3. Place the meat in the freezer 30 minutes prior to slicing for easier work. Slice the meat thinly and place on individual dishes for each meat. Make the seasoning by combining the salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a bowl. Divide into individual dishes as many as you have guests.

4. Make sure to provide each guest with tongs for cooking and a plate for raw meats and a plate for cooked meats for each guest.

5. Prepare your table with the grill, preheated in the middle with the meats and veggies within reach of everyone. Have rice and or noodles cooked to serve with the grilled meats. Enjoy and have fun!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.