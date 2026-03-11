Having trouble with intimacy? How you can get back to mint condition!

Mint Medical Clinic specializes in Acoustic Wave Therapy (AWT) for erectile dysfunction - a non-invasive, drug-free treatment that stimulates the body's natural healing process to restore function.

Bailey Hall with Mint Medical says AWT works by sending low-intensity sound waves to targeted tissue, promoting new blood vessel formation (neovascularization) and improving circulation, the root cause of most ED.

She says AWT requires no surgery, no needles, and no prescriptions. Patients typically see results in as few as 6 sessions, and many experience lasting improvement.

Right now new AWT patients are entered to win a trip to Hawaii - making it the perfect time to take that first step toward getting back to Mint condition.

Mint Medical Clinic is for men who are ready to stop settling and start thriving. Call 801-804-8000 or visit the website for a free consultation.

Mint Medical also offers medically supervised GLP-1 weight loss programs, the same class of medications making headlines nationwide, tailored and monitored by a team of specialists.

The GLP-1 weight loss patients receive individualized dosing, ongoing support and medical oversight - not a one-size-fits-all online prescription. Mint treats the whole person.

For more information please visit mintmedicalclinic.com.