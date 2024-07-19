Hawaiian-born Seven Brothers restaurant now has more Utah locations

Seven Brothers is a Hawaiian-born that focuses on burgers plus has other delicious menu items like Polynesian salads, fries, onion rings, coconut shrimp, and of course their famous banana bread!

The burger brand has 11 locations spread across three states: four in Hawaii, six in Utah, and its latest addition in Arizona.

Jenny Hardman went to the new City Creek location to share her favorite salad as well as other popular menu items.

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2022, Seven Brothers is actively seeking entrepreneurs interested in expanding their presence across Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, and Utah.

For locations, menu, and franchising opportunities go to sevenbrothersburgers.com.