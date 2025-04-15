Head to a Mexican taqueria and a Chinese restaurant in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Each week we get new foodie findings from Chase, SLC Foodie. This week he takes us to a Mexican food Taqueria and a Chinese restaurant.

Sal Y Limon Modern Taqueria - Midvale

ALAMBRE DE NY - NY steak, grilled cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions & avocado.

BRISKET (SUADERO) - Slow cooked brisket, onion-cilantro.

CHILE RELLENO TACO - Egg battered, cheese relleno, queso, pico, crema.

Eiko Cafe - Salt Lake City and Sandy

Braised Pork with bean curd

Braised Lamb Combo - rice, soup, wonton, and egg roll

Boiled Fish Fillet with pickled cabbage and chili

