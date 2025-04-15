Watch Now
Head to a Mexican taqueria and a Chinese restaurant in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
Whether you're craving Chinese or are in the mood for Mexican, SLC Foodie has you covered!
Each week we get new foodie findings from Chase, SLC Foodie. This week he takes us to a Mexican food Taqueria and a Chinese restaurant.

Sal Y Limon Modern Taqueria - Midvale
ALAMBRE DE NY - NY steak, grilled cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions & avocado.
BRISKET (SUADERO) - Slow cooked brisket, onion-cilantro.
CHILE RELLENO TACO - Egg battered, cheese relleno, queso, pico, crema.

Eiko Cafe - Salt Lake City and Sandy
Braised Pork with bean curd
Braised Lamb Combo - rice, soup, wonton, and egg roll
Boiled Fish Fillet with pickled cabbage and chili

