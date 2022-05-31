Head up to Heber Valley for an AdventureFest

Head up to beautiful Heber Valley for AdventureFest.

On Friday, June 17 there's a 10K and Fun Run that all starts at 7pm. Be sure to wear a costume because there will be prizes handed out!

Right before the race you're invited to stretch out with some yoga in the park.

After the runs, stay for a dance party in the park. You can even take a tethered hot air balloon ride.

Then on Saturday, June 18... you get a reward for running the race - a pancake breakfast in the park.

There are other events too, like a Karl Malone ATV Ride.

You can find all the details at gohebervalley.com.