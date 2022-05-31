Head up to Heber Valley for an AdventureFest

Head up to beautiful Heber Valley for AdventureFest.
On Friday, June 17 there's a 10K and Fun Run that all starts at 7pm. Be sure to wear a costume because there will be prizes handed out!
Right before the race you're invited to stretch out with some yoga in the park.
After the runs, stay for a dance party in the park. You can even take a tethered hot air balloon ride.
Then on Saturday, June 18... you get a reward for running the race - a pancake breakfast in the park.
There are other events too, like a Karl Malone ATV Ride.
You can find all the details at gohebervalley.com.