Heading into the holidays, Rocky Mountain Power is warning about phone scams

Heading into the holiday season, Rocky Mountain Power is reminding customers to be vigilant about fraudulent communications from scammers posing as utility representatives

For Wattsmart Wednesday, Morgan Saxton talked with Rocky Mountain Power for ways customers can protect themselves.

Scammers will often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30-60 minutes.

But, Rocky Mountain Power doesn't contact customers demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection of service the same day.

Fraudsters may ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone.

Rocky Mountain Power customers can always choose how they make their payments. Be suspicious of anyone who demands an on-the-spot payment.

They also won't demand immediate payment for damaged or broken electrical equipment or any other service.

If you receive one of these calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill.

Rocky Mountain Power customer service will always have your account number.

Scammers may use a sophisticated deceptive tactic that makes it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from Rocky Mountain Power when it is not. Hang up and call Customer Service directly.

Remember, if you still have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, you can always call back at Rocky Mountain Power's published customer service number, 1-888-221-7070.

Rocky Mountain Power is asking customers to report any scam calls received, including the phone number the person is calling from and any information that may help to track down the fraudsters.

You can learn more at rockymountainpower.net

