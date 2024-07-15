Healing through divorce with grace, gratitude, and goodwill

Divorce can be messy but it doesn't have to be and coparenting civilly can be achieved.

Meg Campbell Joined Jenny Hardman on the show to talk about her own divorce and her new book "With Grace and Gratitude: A Memoir of Uncoupling, Co-Parenting, and Collective Healing".

When Meg and her former spouse uncoupled six years ago they made it a priority to coparent civilly by prioritizing their kids’ well-being and family’s healing through divorce with grace, gratitude, goodwill and adventure.

Meg is a mom to three, an early childhood educator, licensed school counselor, avid trail runner, and is using her experience to support others experiencing or considering uncoupling.

In her book she shares her story as well as offers guidance how to uncouple by setting intentions and obtaining support, knowing you can only control yourself, and to remember that small consistent actions over time shape your habits and shape your life.

For more about Meg you can go to megcampbellcoaching.com and you can order her book on Amazon.