Healthy & easy summer recipe in only 15 minutes

During the summer months our schedules aren't as set and that means we aren't in the kitchen as much making healthy meals.

Erika Schlick, The Trail to Health has a delicious Tapenade Cucumber Bites

recipe that will only take you 15 minutes!

Tapenade is a delicious treat to have as a topping on baked fish or a perfect appetizer. Erika is using cucumbers instead of bread or crackers to give you a healthier alternative to grains plus it's more hydrating.

Servings: 2-4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup Kalamata Olives

1 cup Castelvetrano Olives

3 tablespoons capers

¼ cup fresh parsley

2 tablespoons lemon juice

zest of one lemon

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ cup olive oil

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients into a food processor and pulse a few times until chopped 2. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil and pulse again until it emulsifies and creates more of a paste texture. 3. Slice the cucumbers about ¼" thick with the skin on. Place a spoonful of tapenade on each cucumber bite. 4. Garnish with additional fresh parsley and serve.