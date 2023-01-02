Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Healthy feet are important for every body

The Good Feet Store specializes in personally fit premium arch supports
The Good Feet Store always helps their customers feel good, and they gave back during the holidays too.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 13:22:21-05

Healthy feet are important for every body.

The Good Feet Store helps by specializing in personally fit premium arch supports that are uniquely designed to guide the foot into its natural & 'ideal ' position.

This encourages even-weight distribution and proper alignment not only in your feet but throughout the body -- all of which make a difference in how you feel when you are on your feet.

The arch supports work in most shoes, so you don't have to sacrifice comfort for fashion.

You can call 1-800-New Feet or visit MyGoodFeet.com or stop in one of their stores in Riverton, Farmington or Sandy!

During the holidays The Good Feet Store for a Good Cause and their customers made a positive impact on the community by donating socks and gently used or new shows to The Road Home. They provide emergency shelter and a variety of programs that help individuals and families step out of homelessness.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere