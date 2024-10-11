Hear from Mark Bowe, the charismatic host of "Barnwood Builders" at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Mark Bowe, the charismatic host of "Barnwood Builders" on the Magnolia Network is the celebrity guest at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show.

He's known for his passion for reviving and re-purposing pioneer-era structures by blending history with modern design.

Mark will appear live on the Design Stage on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 11:00a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

He'll share his expertise, answer questions and inspire attendees with his deep-rooted craftsmanship.

In addition to Mark Bowe's appearances, the Salt Lake Fall Home Show will spotlight a variety of local builders, designers, and experts. Notable experts like Michael Hewett of King Construction, Marla Dee of Clear & Simple, LLC, and Leo Ovalle of A Plus Tree, LLC will also appear on the Design Stage, offering insights into their craft.

This season, attendees can immerse themselves in an enchanting onsite Pumpkin Patch, where they can handpick pumpkins for painting or carving, generously sponsored by Schmidt's Farm & Greenhouse.

Looking to adopt a new furry friend? Visit the Pet Adoptions area, where you can find a loving pet and learn from daily pet care workshops on how to keep your new companion happy and healthy.

For those seeking design inspiration, the Designer Rooms by Park City Stone & Wood will be showcasing stunning interiors that blend stone and wood elements, perfect for achieving rustic charm or modern elegance.

There will be 300 experts on hand to help home show goers gather inspiration for their own homes and get the professional assistance they need with their next home project.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, Oct. 11. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call in the South Lobby.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

4-Pack: Get 4 tickets for price of 3: $30 ($7.50 each)

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.