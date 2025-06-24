Hear from the stars of a new dramatic series, a new biopic and a new live-action movie.

Streaming on BritBox is the new dramatic series "Outrageous". The series is based on the true story of the Mitford sisters, who refused to play by the rules and whose scandalous lives made headlines around the world in the 1930's. The series stars Bessie Carter and James Purefoy. Film Critic Tony Toscano says "Outrageous is a well written and acted drama about the splintering of a family over politics and power as World War II encroaches on Britain." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

A few weeks ago TonyI told you about a new biopic called "Lilly," which was then in limited release. Its now available on most video on demand services. This emotional drama stars Patricia Clarkson as a courageous factory worker who fights for justice when cheated and mistreated by her company. Tony says, "Lilly is a solid and well-acted bio-drama about the power one voice has to change the world." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

Since it's release the new live-action version of "How to Train Your Dragon" has become the number one film in the world. Tony chatted with Nico Parker, who plays 'Astrid' in the film ad he give sit an A and it's rated PG. Don't worry, cast is already in pre-production for the sequel which will arrive in June 2027.

You can see more movie news and interviews from Tony at screenchatter.com.