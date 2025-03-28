Hear from the stars of "The Chosen: The Last Supper Part One" in theaters today

Film Critic Tony Toscano was invited to the set of "The Chosen: The Last Supper Part One", which is in theaters on Friday, March 28, 2025.

It's Passover and the people of Israel welcome Jesus as king. But instead of confronting Rome, he turns the tables on the religious festival. With their power threatened, the country's religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover is Jesus' last.

Tony got a chance to chat with cast members Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Noah James (Andrew), "George H. Xanthis (John), Shahar Isacc (Simon/ Peter) and Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdaline), as well as the creator and director Dallas Jenkins.

Tony says, "This groundbreaking biblical drama, relied heavily on private donations, becoming the most successful crowdfunded TV series or film project in history. The series, for many, offers an an authentic and human look at Jesus' life and teachings especially for Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the series."

He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

Parts two and three will be released sometime in April.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

