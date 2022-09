Friendly, affectionate, playful, athletic, funny and smart.

Those are all words that describe our Pets of the Week.

They're puppies — ready for their fur-ever homes.

Haley and Pirate came to our studio on Friday, but they have siblings at home who are just as cute!

They are about five months old and just $250 each.

The pups are neutered and spade and current on all vaccinations and chipped.

You can fill out an application for adoption at hearts4paws.org.