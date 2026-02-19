Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of new moms. It can pose a threat to women's heart health during pregnancy and later in life, making it important that women understand how to care for themselves and their baby.

High blood pressure, preeclampsia, eclampsia and gestational diabetes during pregnancy can increase cardiovascular risk for both mom and baby – short-term and later in life.

We talked with Dr. An Bruno, Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician at University of Utah Health, about measures that can help women prioritize their health and ensure a healthy pregnancy:

Eating healthy – whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean or plant-based protein

Moving more - 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity or a combination of both, spread throughout the week. Talk with your health care professional before starting any new exercise routine.

Knowing your numbers – blood pressure, total cholesterol and blood sugar. Knowing your risk factors can help you manage them.

Quitting tobacco and alcohol

Sleeping like a star – most adult women need 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.

Staying well with weight – Too much extra weight before pregnancy can increase your risk for pregnancy complications. Your health care professional can help you.

Caring for yourself – Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your body.

Since 2004, the American Heart Association's signature women's initiative, Go Red for Women, has met the evolving health needs of women and addressed the awareness and clinical care gaps related to their greatest threat: cardiovascular disease.

For more information you can visit goredforwomen.org/pregnancy..