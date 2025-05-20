Heat things up with hot chicken, and then cool things down with bubble tea

Watch Now
Tasty Tuesday
This week's foodie findings will heat things up with "Houston TX Hot Chicken" and then cool things down again with "Cocoa Bubble Tea".

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, joined us with some new spots to try!

Houston TX Hot Chicken – Lehi, Salt Lake, Murray, Riverton
-Waffle Chicken sandwich – pick the spice level
-Waffle Milkshake
-Tenders and Nuggets

Coco Bubble Tea - South Jordan and Provo
-3 guys milk tea - CoCo milk tea with bubbles, pudding, and grass jelly.
-Strawberry Slush
-Brown Sugar Pearls with Fresh Milk

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

