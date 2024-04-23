Heat your lunch on the go with HeatsBox

You can enjoy hot meals anytime, anywhere thanks to HeatsBox Go.

Jenny Hardman and Morgan Saxton gave this portable electric lunch box a try on the show.

HeatsBox Go is battery powered and you can heat your favorite dishes in just 15-25 minutes.

The inner dish is easily removable for cleaning and you can put this dish filled with food in the fridge until you are ready to heat it.

HeatsBox is 100% leakproof to ensure a mess-free experience.

You can find this product and more on cribsi.com and you can also order it on Amazon.