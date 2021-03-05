Heber City is the only location for Northland products in the United States

Northland Professional is an Austrian outdoor lifestyle brand established in 1973.

Now, Utahns have the first location of Northland products in the United States in their own backyard

In October, 2020, Carolina de Martino and her husband opened Northland Professional in Heber City.

While it was bad timing to open a new business during a pandemic, they have amazing clothing to offer men and women with active lifestyles, which actually was a good fit during the time.

They're requiring masks, and even have them available if customers don't come to the store with one. Customers are also asked to use hand santizer right at the front door.

Northland is the name of the shop, and also the main brand they carry. But, there are also other smaller brands as well.

Visit them in person at 340 South Main Street or online at https://www.northland-usa.com/ and check out other things to do while you're in the area at gohebervalley.com.