Heber Market on Main is the place to be on Thursday evenings.

From June 2 to August 18, there's a weekly market at Heber City Park, 250 South Main.

There's food, shopping with crafts, apparel and jewelry starting at 5pm.

Rich got a preview of some of the vendors who will be there every week from Jody Summers, who plans the weekly market.

Basically Done makes freeze dried candy that literally melts in your mouth.

Jewel Bug makes handmade earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and other jewelry.

Roonies Ice Cream makes novelty treats and will even teach you how to make ice cream at home in their Heber City shop.

In all, about 60 or more vendors will be there every week, including food trucks for you to get dinner.

At 6:30, there's a free concert with a different band each week. Some are local bands, others are from around the country.

You'll hear everything from folk to country, rock and alternative over the summer.

You can find more information at hebermarket.com.