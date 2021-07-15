Helmet laws for motorcycles in Utah

It's motorcycle season!

We talked with Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp about the current law about wearing helmets on motorcycles, whether you're the driver or the passenger.

From the Utah Code: As of May 2017, no person under the age of 21 may operate or ride a motorcycle without protective headgear that complies with federal regulations. Those who don't comply will be cited.

But, Swapp highly recommends everyone put on a helmet before getting on a bike. He says it's common knowledge that people who wear helmets fare better in accidents overall than those who don't.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) helmets are 37 percent effective in preventing motorcycle deaths and about 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries.

Still, Swapp says he hears excuses every day for why people aren't wearing helments.

Some people say they are heavy or uncomfortable to wear, or take away from the "wind in your hair" experience.

Swapp also cited some motorcycle helmet myths, according to a study by Esurance. 1. Helmets impair your hearing. NOT TRUE. 2. Helmets don't allow for good peripheral vision. NOT TRUE. 3. Helmets don't work at high speeds. NOT TRUE.

The bottom line is, a helmet can protect you from injury or even death in a crash.

